3 steps to creating a kitchen that suits your style

Your kitchen needs to function well, but with all the time we spend there, it also needs to look as good as it works.

The kitchen is the workhorse of the home – it’s where you brew your morning coffee, oversee homework while prepping the evening meal, and chat with guests as you put the final touches on your famous fettuccini.

To tackle all those tasks – and let’s face it, they’re just the start! – your kitchen needs to function well. But with all the time we spend there, and because today’s kitchens are often part of an open-concept living space, it also needs to look as good as it works.

“The kitchen is the toolbox of the home – it’s working hard, every day – but a renovation is also an opportunity to create something beautiful for the home,” says Terri Wills, a project manager with MAC Renovation.

While kitchen renovations are popular with homeowners, they’re also among the most challenging, depending on the project’s scope – also why an experienced professional can be key to a project you’re happy with.

Not all cabinets in your kitchen need to match: Contrasting colours or materials can provide visial interest.

1. Start with the basics … and a budget: A successful renovation begins with asking the right questions, such as: How do you use your kitchen? How might that evolve? How long do you plan to be in your home? And of course, what’s your budget?

Often people will say they want a kitchen with space to entertain, but asked how often that happens, they’ll say just a few times a year. “Do not design for that; you have to design for how you live in the home,” Wills says.

2. Consider your cooking and design style: Next, consider your cooking style. If you bake often, for example, you might want a cabinet to accommodate baking sheets, or one that puts spices within easy reach.

Considering aesthetics, if tastes lean to a contemporary kitchen, sleek cabinets can hide those appliances and accessories, maintaining clean sightlines. Those preferring a country look might want open cupboards and plate racks, or to see some of their favourite appliances on full display. A designer can also highlight features you might not have thought of … but you’ll be so glad they did, like easy-access drawers instead of cupboards, pull-out pantry shelves, and a lazy Susan to maximize accessibility to awkward corner cabinets.

One of Wills’ favourites: a base cabinet with pull-out shelf, outfitted with stainless steel bins for less-frequently used utensils or other items you don’t want on the counter. “I’ve integrated that into every kitchen since,” she says.

A base cabinet with pull-out shelf is outfitted with stainless steel bins to hold less-frequently used utensils or other items you don’t want on the counter.

3. Don’t forget the appliances: Consider whether you’ll add appliances like a wine fridge, the style and size of refrigerator, and whether you’d prefer a standard range, or a cooktop and wall oven – or two.

“For me, the conversation will often start with the appliances,” Wills says, noting it’s perfectly OK to mix and match brands. Choose the style you like and the quality and features you want, regardless of whether the brands “match.”

Speaking of mixing it up, today’s cabinet colours are also mixable – maybe creamy white on top, with blue for the bottom cabinets, for example. Others will choose a single contrasting piece, perhaps painting the island with a bold pop of colour.

