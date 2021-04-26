This May, Thariq and his family will lace up for one of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s signature events, RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition. For 35 years, BC’s largest family fun run has pushed the limits of what’s possible in childhood cancer and mental health care.

This May, Thariq and his family will lace up for one of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s signature events, RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition. For 35 years, BC’s largest family fun run has pushed the limits of what’s possible in childhood cancer and mental health care.

After battling cancer, a family rallies to help others in need

Register today for the RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition

Shawna Imeson will never forget the day in the winter of 2018 that her life was forever changed. While she sat in a room with her husband and a team of specialists at BC Children’s Hospital, she received news that brought her to her knees: her three-year-old son had cancer.

“It was a heart-wrenching, stomach-twisting moment,” she recalled. “Since then, our family has been through awful moments – but I would take those over hearing ‘your son has cancer’ again.”

Weeks earlier, Thariq had a slight fever. At first, his parents thought it was a flu – but his symptoms became so severe that he could barely stand. Thariq was rushed to BC Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with stage 4, high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer that begins in nerve tissue.

“I remember every night for that first month falling asleep and hoping that this was a bad dream,” Shawna said. “While trying to process how sick our boy was, we also had to discuss treatment.”

Experts at BC Children’s Hospital quickly developed an intensive plan that included chemotherapy, stem cell transplants, radiation and immunotherapy, which harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Over the next 18 months, Thariq endured 50 blood transfusions, four bone marrow biopsies, endless needle pokes, and hundreds of nights spent away from home.

Eventually, the treatment plan worked. In July, Thariq was declared in remission. Fast forward to today, and the six-year-old is now in kindergarten and living each day to the fullest. Thariq’s family is forever grateful for the care they received at BC Children’s Hospital – so when they learned they could help other kids and families battling childhood illnesses, they immediately stepped forward.

By registering for RBC Race for the Kids, supporters help advance childhood cancer programs and research, and support critical mental health initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital.

By registering for RBC Race for the Kids, supporters help advance childhood cancer programs and research, and support critical mental health initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital.

This spring, the whole family will be lacing up their runners to take part in one of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s signature events, RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition. For 35 years, BC’s largest family fun run has pushed the limits of what’s possible in childhood cancer and mental health care. And for the second year, it’s being held as a virtual race that includes a month’s worth of fun-filled activities to help families stay healthy throughout May, as well as a race day celebration on June 6 that registrants can join from the comfort of their homes.

By registering for RBC Race for the Kids, supporters are helping advance childhood cancer programs and research, such as studies aimed at bringing novel therapies to the 20 per cent of kids with cancer who don’t respond to traditional treatments. Funds also support critical mental health initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital, ensuring kids from across the province – including for the 70 per cent with mental health challenges who don’t have the expert care they need – gain access to mental health resources and care.

“Donors played such an important part in helping us through our journey,” Shawna said. “We’re thrilled to have the chance to support other kids and families, while we have fun and stay active as a family.”

Register for RBC Race for the Kids at raceforthekidsbc.com.

BC Cancer FoundationFamiliesHealth and wellness

Previous story
3 ways to keep spring cleaning community-friendly

Just Posted

sig
Sooke council eyes new service agreement with chamber of commerce

First look: Council will also consider first three readings for property tax rate bylaw tonight

A writer studying in England drew from her roots growing up in Sooke for a story that’s been short-listed for a prestigious international prize.
Former Sooke resident up for prestigious writing award

Cara Marks earns nomination for the 2021 Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Four motors and a boat were stolen from the 12th Garry Oak Sea Scouts’ compound at Cadboro-Gyro Park on April 19 or 20. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
Stolen motors, boat leave Saanich youth sea scouts program inoperable

Buyers asked to be wary when purchasing used outboard motors or boats

According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)
Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Gonorrhea gains resistance to antibiotics, says World Health Organization

Westley Wilson (top) and brother Malcolm Wilson participate in the firefighter course at a past Highlands Fling. (Black Press Media file photo)
Highlands District hands out $13K to 15 groups

Parks and community programming were the priority

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Armstrong woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat upon by man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in Vernon store’s handicap space

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

The We-Wai-Kai campsite, bordering Rebecca Spit Provincial Park on Quadra Island. (John McKinley file)
Community requests people avoid non-essential travel to Quadra Island

‘Community requests people avoid non-essential travel to Quadra Island’ — Director Jim Abram

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? It’s time to register for 2nd in B.C.

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

This photo of Phoebe Dunbar standing on a grey whale alongside her Lifetimer boat, in a little inlet near Beechey Head, was taken in June 1989 by Adele Lewis. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)
SOOKE HISTORY: Phoebe and the whale

How a whale’s skeleton ended up in the local high school

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

FILE – British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Attorney General David Eby to testify at money laundering inquiry

Inquiry came after reports revealed gaming, real estate, luxury vehicles were being used to launder money

Most Read