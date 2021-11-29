Education, training builds culture of learning at this local renovation company

For Bailey McMillan, who is completing his carpentry apprenticeship with MAC Renovations, a career in construction is an opportunity to build something lasting, and to create something both he and clients are proud of. Photo courtesy MAC Renovations

Find a career you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.

The proverb could have been written for Bailey McMillan, and his experience with MAC Renovations.

Joining MAC was a happy accident four years ago when a friend happened to mention they were hiring. Bailey started as a labourer, driving the truck, and now, 48 months later, is finishing up his carpentry apprenticeship.

While Bailey’s career path wasn’t planned, it was the perfect fit.

“I definitely knew carpentry. My dad was a carpenter and had me on the tools all my life, but I wasn’t 100 per cent sure until I joined MAC,” Bailey says.

“To be able to work with a company where there’s a really good culture and you like everyone you work with, it’s huge,” he reflects. “They give you every opportunity to grow and challenge yourself, and they give you the support you need to advance your education and your career.”

Career-long education and training is essential to the MAC Renovations philosophy, and has been since Ed McDonald founded the family-owned business more than 41 years ago. Today, the award-winning company provides full-service construction services, from concept and design through finishing details, for projects of all sizes.

That focus on education and career-long learning is always top-of-mind at MAC, but never more so than during November – Apprenticeship Recognition Month in BC. The company recognizes that apprentices are key to its ability to attract and retain talented, longterm team members.

“Being curious is one of our main core values. The people that thrive here are learners and approach every situation with an open mind,” notes Blaise McDonald, Operation Manager at MAC Renovations.

For Bailey, a career in construction is an opportunity to build something lasting, and to create something both he and clients are proud of.

“I love that I get to use my brain and my creativity to build something that will last. It’s so satisfying to see the end product that we all had a hand in creating, and see the client be so pleased – it’s just amazing,” he says.

“Try to find a trade you love and commit to it and you’ll have a career for a lifetime.”

