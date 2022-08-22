Sooke dentist takes the anxiety out of dental care

At SunRiver Dental Implant Centre they take the anxiety out of dental care.

Does the thought of going to the dentist even for a minor treatment make you anxious?

If you’re looking for a local dental clinic that can provide you with top-notch treatments in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere – look no further.

Sooke’s SunRiver Dental & Implant Centre has been providing the community with leading-edge family dental services since Jan., 2021, offering a wide range of treatments for patients of all ages, with a variety of sedation options to calm your dental anxiety.

“Many people have trouble dealing with the anxiety that can come with dental treatments,” says SunRiver’s Dr. Beshoy Youssef. “We ensure our patients are treated in a safe and peaceful atmosphere.”

The laser dentistry treatments at SunRiver Dental are needle-free and drill-free.

Needle-free, drill-free laser dentistry

SunRiver Dental & Implant Centre offers the unique, advanced option of laser dentistry for many of their treatments. Dr. Youssef is one of very few dentists in Canada trained and licensed to use CO2 Laser Dentistry.

Many people dread the experience of the sound and pressure of a dental drill – laser dentistry is typically far more comfortable, leads to a faster recovery, and reduces the risk of complications. Laser dentistry is used to treat various oral and dental conditions by focusing on the site that requires treatment. It is highly beneficial for those who can’t tolerate drilling, want to avoid anesthesia or have other health concerns.

Laser dentistry kills all the bacteria inside the cavity, provides an analgesic effect, is needle-free and drill-free.

“We certainly don’t want finances to be a barrier to treatment,” Dr. Youssef says. “That’s why we also offer convenient payment plans for all of our services.”

With more than 20 years experience in dentistry, and a member of the Dental Organization of Conscious Sedation and International Dental Implant Association, Dr. Youssef is committed to keeping his education and professional development current.

Services provided at SunRiver Dental & Implant Centre include:

General dental check-ups

Flouride treatments

Dental fillings

Root canal therapy

Tooth extractions

Orthodontics

Dental implants

Teeth whitening

Crowns & bridges

At SunRiver Dental & Implant Centre they know that good oral hygiene isn’t only important for a great smile – it can also affect your overall health and wellbeing. They place a strong emphasis on prevention by encouraging regular check-ups, teeth cleaning, and cavity and periodontal treatment.

They’re proud to be your friendly, gentle dental and implant care centre serving the greater Sooke area, from Port Renfrew to the Western Communities.

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, call 778-365-0452 or email info@sunriverdental.ca,

dentistryOrthodontist