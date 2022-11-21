Sooke pharmacy team creates much-needed Health Hub – “Because Your Health Matters”

Mohamed Zeid and the pharmacy team at Pharmasave Sooke are creating an online health information hub called “Because Your Health Matters”

Many people today face the daunting task of finding reliable online information to help them be pro-active in their health challenges.

Now you can find accurate information as Pharmasave Sooke launches a series of concise, helpful features pertaining to major ailments, on their online Health Hub.

Each instalment of “Because Your Health Matters” (L’essential C’est La Sante), will contain the latest information about the top 10 chronic conditions affecting Canadians’ health today.

“The last three years have trained us to use online services much more, which has pros and cons, because in many situations the information given is not always from a reliable source”, says Pharmasave store manager and pharmacist, Mohamed Zeid. “That’s why we’re taking this initiative – to give people access to reliable online services for important health information.”

The features will aim to increase awareness of major conditions like prostate cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, mental health, and substance use. The first release is on the topic of breast cancer.

The online service will be a reliable source of information about common health conditions affecting Canadians.

Breast cancer monthly self-checking

“Many people are unaware that breast cancer is not a gender-based condition – men can be affected as well,” Zeid says. “With monthly self-checking we can help catch early conditions that may indicate further medical testing may be needed before it becomes life-threatening. This opens the door to learning about genetic factors and preventive measures, as in what drugs and/or foods to either avoid or use for support.”

“We want this service to be available to people from all different demographics, so you’ll find it on our website, Facebook and Instagram, and we’re teaming up with our local media sources to help direct our patients to the right platforms where they can find the information,” Zeid says. Realizing that many people cannot leave their homes for a variety of reasons, the Hub allows anyone to access sound information in order to take next steps for their health.

“We’re a team of young, local pharmacists who believe the health of our patients reflects on our care for the community,” Zeid says. “That’s why we’re creating this new series – for the total health of our community.”

Learn more on Facebook and Instagram, and stay tuned for new instalments of Because Your Health Matters.

