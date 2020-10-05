If wishes are not recorded in a person’s Will, gifts to beneficiaries and charities may not be fulfilled, explains Joyce Lee, a tax planning lawyer and passionate supporter of BC Children’s Hospital. Further, if a donation is not contained in the Will, the charity cannot issue a charitable tax receipt.

The Power of Your Will

A gift in your Will shows remarkable foresight for your community

Did you know that a legacy gift in your Will can extend your values far into the future? What if you can help lead progress in pediatric health for generations of kids across BC?

A gift in your Will shows remarkable foresight for your community, and at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, we like to recognize legacy donors in a special way – as members of our Legacy Circle. It is an amazing group of individuals like you whose generosity is creating new possibilities for the future of care for our kids.

As an important member, we would ensure you have opportunities to learn about cutting-edge research, hear from families transformed by your generosity, and learn tax and estate planning tips. Most importantly, it allows us to express our gratitude for your gift.

To help you plan your legacy through a gift in your Will, we are sharing an interview with Joyce Lee Q.C., a tax planning lawyer and long-time member of our Chinese-Canadian Planned Gift Committee.

Q&A with our Tax Planning Lawyer

Joyce is a partner at Deloitte Legal Canada LLP, wife and mother to two teenage daughters, and is passionate about BC Children’s.

Q: Why create a Will? What does it avoid?

A: A Will avoids additional time, expense and confusion to family members when they have to decide who will take responsibility for the administration of the estate. Otherwise, the administrator needs to do the extra step of getting consensus from family members and applying to the Court for approval to act.

Q: Why is it important to create a Will when you are healthy?

A: An estate plan will evolve with changes in a person’s life and often takes time and a clear mind to settle. It is best not to leave the planning until a critical event has occurred. We cannot predict health and capacity issues, which can arise unexpectedly.

Q: Are there other documents that would be helpful to have crafted at the same time?

A: Powers of attorney and representation agreements should be discussed at the same time as a Will. These cover financial and health situations, and more.

Q: Why should you not leave everything to one person and trust them to distribute your estate using instructions NOT in the Will?

A: If one’s wishes are not recorded in their Will, there is no accountability to the rightful beneficiaries, leaving a high risk that gifts to beneficiaries and charities will not be fulfilled. And, if a donation is not contained in the Will, the charity cannot issue a charitable tax receipt.

Update your Will at different stages of life – so that nothing, and no one, is missed.

How have your assets and circumstances changed? Consider updating your Will and including a gift to your favourite charity, ensuring your values continue forward. Avoid confusion by listing the charity’s legal name and CRA registration number.

Estate planningFamiliesHealth and wellness

Just Posted

University of Victoria mathematician leaves $3.6 million to school after death

Endowed chair in mathematical biology created in honour of Betty Kennedy

Woof-a-Thon fundraiser participants can win chance to name guide dog

Money raised goes to supporting BC and Alberta Guide Dogs

Ground breaks on Esquimalt Gorge Park upgrades

Cherry tree forest, pavilion among the purchases with $17-million McLoughlin Amenity Funds

Oak Bay seeks proposals for marina use

A three-part look at the history of Oak Bay Marina and Turkey Head

Growth of Victoria’s bike lane network continues from downtown heart

City staff work toward a full buildout of 32-kilometre network by 2022

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Stay local, wear masks: B.C. CDC releases Halloween tips for COVID-safe trick-or-treating

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know

Close to 500,000 British Columbians have so far requested mail-in ballots

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. election announcements on seniors support from both Liberals and NDP

Both party announcements pledge to keep seniors in their homes for longer

Canadians with COVID-19 or caring for those with it can apply for federal money today

Feds anticipate 700,000 Canadians will apply for the caregiver benefit and 4.4 million for sick leave

Q&A with VIFF’s B.C. Emerging Filmmaker Award winner, Jessie Anthony

Her feature film, Brother, I Cry premiered at VIFF this year

Most Read