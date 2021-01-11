Guide

Your Guide to Our New Normal

Black Press Media publishes informative new guide exploring COVID-19 and its local impacts

Since March 11, when Vancouver Island’s first case of COVID-19 was detected, virtually every aspect of our lives has been affected.

Work, school, shopping and socializing, how we exercise and how we connect with friends and family … little today looks like it did at the beginning of 2020.

As of last week, that first case had grown to 55,254 cases recorded throughout the course of the pandemic.

What we’ve learned about the virus has also changed dramatically since those early days.

While not exhaustive, Black Press Media has drawn together much of knowledge into a its newest community resource guide: Coronavirus: Our New Normal.

Available free from numerous locations around town and online, in it you’ll find everything from the latest understanding about symptoms and prevention measures, topics for talking to children about the pandemic, and ways to support seniors and elders in the community.

Learn how to get tested for COVID-19, how the vaccine will be distributed, tips to support your mental health, a comprehensive listing of community resources and much more.

The latest in a series of community-driven, informative guides

Coronavirus: Our New Normal is the latest in a series of informative guides driven by needs in Greater Victoria.

Over the past two years, Black Press Media has examined contemporary community issues such as the overdose crisis, understanding mental health, emergency preparedness, the state of aging and now, COVID-19.

“Raising these often sensitive and always important topics for public conversation is part of our team’s goal to contribute to the community where we work, live and raise our families,” says Penny Sakamoto, Group Publisher, Black Press Media. “There are so many important programs happening in the region and province that the stories need to be shared.”

In fact, the Black Press Media team here in Greater Victoria was awarded the prestigious 2019 Jack Webster Foundation journalism award for their Opioid Overdose Prevention project.

Today’s guide, Coronavirus: Our New Normal, continues this initiative, exploring the wide-ranging impact the virus continues to have on our community, Sakamoto says, acknowledging the support of community partners the Victoria Foundation and Island Health, a valuable advisor on many of these projects, working with the team to get it right.

“Thank you as well to the local businesses and agencies who participated in the project, and to our community, stay tuned…there are many more compelling topics we are working on. Together, we can make the community stronger.”

Watch for the Coronavirus: Our New Normal guide at locations around Greater Victoria or read online here.

