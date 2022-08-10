Sooke council race takes shape as another candidate declares

An East Sooke businessman and environmentalist is looking for a seat on Sooke council this fall.

Nick Dickinson-Wilde, 32, announced his candidacy for Sooke council on Tuesday, saying his top priorities include improved community engagement, affordable housing, environmental protection, and support for small businesses.

“I’m a small business owner. I have a major problem with the lack of commercial space in Sooke. I’m going to push for better support for small businesses and affordable housing,” Dickinson-Wilde said.

“I will be looking at all questions with an environmental lens,” he added.

In a news release, Dickinson-Wilde listed several volunteer and board memberships, including the Green Party, Juan de Fuca agricultural advisory planning commission, Shirley Market, East Sooke and Metchosin Rough Voice choirs, and Surf Riders Beach clean-ups.

Dickinson-Wilde, who says he’s attended almost all of Sooke council meetings in-person or online over the last year, doesn’t believe living in East Sooke should be a barrier to serving on council.

“I think it would be morally wrong to run somewhere that where I’m not connected to, but Sooke, I feel I have a connection to the area,” he said.

Last week, councillors Al Beddows, Tony St-Pierre and Jeff Bateman announced they would seek re-election on Oct. 15 after serving a single term on council.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait also intends to run for re-election after her second term comes to a close.

The nomination for this year’s civic election opens on Sept. 30. The deadline for nomination is Sept. 9.

•••

I want to become a candidate

To be eligible to run for local government office in a general local election, a person must meet certain eligibility requirements. They do not have to live or own property in the local government where they are running for office.

• To be eligible to run for office, a person must:

• Be 18 years of age or older on general voting day.

• Be a Canadian citizen.

• Have been a resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before filing nomination documents.

• Not be disqualified under the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election in British Columbia or from being nominated for, being elected to or holding office, or being otherwise disqualified by law.



