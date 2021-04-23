BCLC reminds people that players can purchase and check lottery tickets online. ( Contributed - BCLC)

BCLC reminds people that players can purchase and check lottery tickets online. ( Contributed - BCLC)

$1-million lottery winner still hasn’t stepped forward

Ticket sold in Sooke last month

You might want to rummage around looking for any old tickets you haven’t got around to checking.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has confirmed that no one has come forward so far to claim the $1-million guaranteed prize draw from the March 24 draw for a ticket that was bought in Sooke.

There’s still plenty of time to cash in, though, as players have one year from the date of the ticket to claim their prize.

A total of six big prize tickets of more than $500,000 have not been claimed in B.C. in the past 10 years, a media relations spokesperson for BCLC said in an email to Black Press Media.

For national lotteries, such as Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, unclaimed winnings are used in future draws and promotions. For regional lotteries such as BC/49, winnings go back to the province “for the benefit of all British Columbians,” the email noted.

One of the conditions of claiming a prize is that winners must consent to BCLC publishing their name, photo, place of residence, and prize.


A winning lottery worth $1 million that was sold in Sooke has not been claimed. (Nathan Denette - The Canadian Press)
