A rise of misconduct at the Nelson and District Community Complex has put a stress on staff and patrons. Photo: Tyler Harper

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Drug use, theft, squatting and confrontations with staff are on the rise at the Nelson and District Community Complex.

Staff suspended 10 patrons during a two-week period in January, according to Joe Chirico, general manager of community services for the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

His report to the recreation commission on Jan. 28 cited several instances of patrons locking themselves in showers or change rooms, drug paraphernalia found in washrooms, people setting up sleeping bags in the washrooms, money and washroom products being stolen, users not paying to access the facilities, and verbal abuse of staff.

“We’ve had patrons say to us they’re not feeling as safe as they used to be,” Chirico said. “It’s definitely increased staff stress. Oftentimes, if you confront people you’ve suspended from the community, they’re belligerent, they can be abusive – not necessarily physically but verbally, and that takes its toll.

“[It] just doesn’t make the facility a family-positive, public place to come to.”

Staff have installed used-needle containers throughout the complex, locked several doors that used to remain open throughout the day, and are trying to funnel all visitors past the front desk, he said. They’re also considering hiring security.

The challenge, Chirico said, is that people have a right to be in a public place even if they haven’t paid to get in — especially when it is cold outside — and the centre suffers from not having a larger entrance for the public to relax in.

“We know we need to be somehow a part of the positive solution for the community, but we’re still trying to figure out how we fit into that,” he said.

“We want to be empathetic, but we also want to make sure the facility is safe for patrons and staff.”

In 2018, a homeless count recorded 101 people living in Nelson without safe, permanent housing – more than a third of whom had been without it for more than six months.

READ MORE: Report shows plenty of homeless youth on Nelson’s streets


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Housing and Homelessnessrecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Listing Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips in Haro Strait
Next story
VIDEO: Assaults alleged at the legislature rally, leads a selection of today’s news stories

Just Posted

More than 1,000 attend celebration of life for men who died in Sooke River

Celebration of Life gives Sooke a chance to grieve

Mounties make Valentine’s Day special for seniors in Langford

West Shore RCMP members drop by Alexander Mackie Lodge

Students upset over new cell phone policy at Dunsmuir Middle School

Policy comes into effect in March

David Suzuki joins Indigenous youth for UVic press conference

Conference follows Wet’suwet’en solidarity actions that continue across Victoria and B.C.

Canadian national men’s soccer team to play Trinidad and Tobago in Langford

Canadian men’s team looks to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en rallies across Greater Victoria leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 14

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Pulp and paper mill in Crofton faces 30-day closure due to lack of wood

Fibre shortage to blame

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

‘My intuition saved my life’, what you can learn from an Island woman’s near-death experience

Lynda Diamond died of a cardiac arrest, and was revived by Dr. Graham Brockley at the LCHC

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Most Read