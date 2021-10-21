100 Mile House RCMP investigate late-night homicide, one person dead

100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
RCMP are investigating a homicide in 100 Mile House after one person was found dead in an industrial area Tuesday, following reports of shots fired.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on Exeter Station Road late in the evening on Oct. 19. Upon arriving at the scene, police found an individual who had died of their injuries, BC RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release Thursday.

Evidence at the scene supports that the victim died as a result of homicide. The North District Major Crime Unit was called and has control of the investigation, Saunderson said.

On Wednesday, at least four police cars were on site, a large shop on Exeter Station Road, which had been taped off. Police are now investigating how the individual died and what circumstances led to their death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-8477.


