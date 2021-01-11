$11,000 custom bike stolen from Victoria backyard

Police are asking for information after an $11,000 custom mountain bike was stolen from a yard on Saturday. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are calling on the public to help find a stolen bike worth $11,000.

The custom mountain bike was taken from the backyard of a residence in the 1000-block of Arcadia Street at some time during the day on Jan. 9.

The bike is a light blue “Evil Offering” with recognizable parts including carbon XX1 cranks, Saint brakes and Rock Shox Lyrik Ultimate forks.

Anyone who sees the bicycle or has information on its whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

