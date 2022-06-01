12 more electric vehicle chargers open at Victoria’s View Street parkade

All will be Level 2 chargers, one will be an accessible stall

The city has added 12 new electric vehicle chargers in the View Street parkade. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

Victoria has boosted the View Street parkade with 12 new electric vehicle chargers as the city aims to add about 100 new stations this year.

The new Level 2 chargers are located on the parkade’s fifth floor, with one space also being accessible. Plugging in at the site will cost drivers 25 cents per hour. Level 2 stations can power a 30-km trip with an hour-long jolt.

The new chargers will be on a power-sharing network, meaning electricity will be evenly distributed to all the vehicles plugged in across four-charger circuits. The city said power-sharing helps maximize the number of ports while ensuring that EV drivers get an adequate charge.

Funding for the View Street parkade chargers was provided by Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure program. The city allocated the $1.5 million from this year’s budget and additional senior government funding to bolstering its public EV infrastructure.

The goal is to have a city-wide network of 650 new public stations, including 33 fast-charging ports, by 2027.

“By providing more EV charging options for those living in, working and visiting downtown, we are supporting the transition to electric vehicles and expanding the regional network of chargers,” said Mayor Lisa Helps.

READ: Victoria sets new public electric vehicle charging fees

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Electric vehiclesVictoria