Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**

15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Fifteen people who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a 50-person games night in the Fraser Health region transmitted the novel coronavirus into workplaces, schools and a child care centre.

The event is one of a handful in recent weeks that have defied ongoing health orders banning social gatherings of all sizes.

“We can’t be in every pub or restaurant or business all at the same time,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Tuesday, while urging people to follow the rules.

In the past week, Richmond RCMP have doled out thousands of dollars in fines in connection to two gatherings.

The first, at a karaoke bar, was discovered at 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 and ended with 34 staff and patrons slapped with $230 fines. The manager was ticketed $2,300.

Police received reports of a second gathering at an unlicensed drinking establishment in the early hours of Feb. 14. There, 21 people were fined $230, while the organizer was fined $2,300.

RELATED: Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined

On Tuesday, B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend, as well as 26 deaths.

A total of 231 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, including 74 in intensive care. There are 4,189 active cases in the province.

With 60 confirmed variant cases, Henry warned the risk of community transmission remains high.

The state of emergency, nearing a year, was extended to March 2.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital
Next story
Mifflin Gibbs: First Black man elected in B.C. won a Victoria council seat in 1866

Just Posted

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
New affordable rental housing coming to Sooke

Construction of units already underway or starting soon

CFB Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fifth COVID-19 case added to CFB Esquimalt cluster

Newest case unrelated to others in cluster, navy says

Mayor Barb Desjardins, performing official groundbreaking duties at Esquimalt Gorge Park in 2020, says doing regular reviews of salaries for mayor and councils would help municipalities stay current and avoid the need to play catchup. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)
Greater Victoria municipalities inconsistent in reviewing elected officials’ salaries

Esquimalt’s Barb Desjardins explains discrepancy between her pay and that of other mayors

Mifflin Gibbs poses in this undated handout photo. The first Black person elected in British Columbia was an American abolitionist and entrepreneur who won a Victoria city council seat in 1866 and played a role in Canada’s Confederation. (Library of Congress photo)
Mifflin Gibbs: First Black man elected in B.C. won a Victoria council seat in 1866

Mifflin Gibbs was among the early arrivals to Victoria and nearby Salt Spring Island

Developer Pari Saroya stands in front of the site of a future 48 unit housing complex in Colwood. Work is expected to begin on the building in approximately June or July, says Saroya. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff) Developer Pari Saroya, owner of B.C.-Alta Developments, stands over the site of a future 48 unit housing complex in Colwood. Work is expected to begin on the building in approximately June or July, says Saroya. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
Four-storey housing complex on the horizon for Colwood

Shovels will be in the ground soon to prepare site for new 48-unit building

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

SAR crews worked late into the night Tuesday to rescue an injured snowboarder in North Vancouver. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
EDITORIAL: Regular rescues require readiness

Still far too many incidents of people putting themselves at risk

Vancouver actor Jason Gray-Stanford had a heart transplant late last year after a sudden onset of heart failure. (B.C. Transplant)
B.C. sets records for lung, heart, liver transplants in 2020

451 donated organ procedures completed despite COVID-19

Retired provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall, seen here getting his seasonal flu shot in November 2015, has returned to work on an advisory committee for COVID-19 research in B.C. (B.C. government)
B.C. pharmacists deliver a million influenza vaccinations

Will be ‘critical’ to mass COVID-19 immunization plan

Remains of a beach fire at Tofino's Mackenzie Beach. (Westerly file photo)
Tofino considers new beach fire restrictions, including portable fire pit mandate

“Each night, there are dozens of fires abandoned without being extinguished.”

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), was one of three churches, including in Langley and Abbotsford, involved in the petition to the court and the injunction fight. (Black Press Media files)
No injunction against Fraser Valley churches holding services in violation of health orders

B.C.’s chief justice denied an application for an injunction Wednesday morning

Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)
Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland

Police believe the suspect reacted to Washington plates

Paula Charlie hopes a suitable kidney donor can be found in the community. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island woman needs a kidney donation

Paula Charlie hopes a match will be found

(Westerly file photo)
Tofino still pumping raw sewage into ocean, hopes to have treatment plan soon

Greater Victoria’s facility leaves Tofino as Vancouver Island’s last town discharging raw sewage.

Most Read