Two protesters were arrested for blocking a roadway in Vancouver during a protest against old-growth logging on Thursday. (Extinction Rebellion/Twitter)

2 arrested at Vancouver protest against old-growth logging

The protest was organized by Extinction Rebellion in solidarity with Fairy Creek protesters

Two protesters at a “die-in” in Vancouver were arrested on Thursday for blocking a roadway, Vancouver Police said.

Some 75 protesters marched from Vancouver City Hall to the intersection of West Broadway and Cambie Street in support of ongoing old-growth logging protests at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island. The protesters staged their die-in shortly before 5 p.m., laying on the pavement causing major traffic disruptions for more than three hours.

“Officers asked the group to leave several times and verbal arrest warnings were given,” VPD Cst. Tania Visintin said. “Most of the group dispersed, but two people refused.”

One protester was also arrested for mischief and one woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant, the VPD said.

The protest was organized by Extinction Rebellion, an environmental activism group that has orchestrated protests in numerous B.C. communities and across the world.

“We had a beautiful and powerful afternoon in an intersection standing up for the forest and for Mother Earth,” the group said in a Facebook post. “It felt really good. We will not give up the fight until we force those in power to protect all sacred life on earth.”

