22-hour Highway 14 road closure planned for Wednesday

Commuters travelling in and out of Port Renfrew will be hit with a 22-hour road closure on Highway 14 at Parkinson Hill on April 21 at 8 a.m. until 6 a.m. on April 22.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the closure is needed to install a temporary bridge structure that will allow for deep road base repairs over the width of the existing highway as part of the Parkinson Hill slope repair project.

Another road closure will be required in May to remove the structure.

The highway was reduced to single-lane traffic in November 2018 after significant rainfall resulted in a slope failure. A 220-metre retaining wall was constructed, and road base repairs are part of the second phase of work.

The Parkinson Hill slope repair project is on schedule to be completed by July. Once completed, two-way traffic on Highway 14 will be restored, making travelling the road to Port Renfrew safer and more efficient for people, said the ministry in a press release.

For the most up-to-date information on road conditions, drivers are encouraged to go online to www.DriveBC.ca.



