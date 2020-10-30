Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS

272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

B.C. public health authorities have reported an additional 272 cases of COVID-19, with one death and three new outbreaks in the health care system.

There has been a community outbreak declared at Suncor’s Firebag oil sands project, 120 km northeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta, the second time an Alberta oil industry facility has dealt with coronavirus as workers travel in and out to B.C. and other locations.

Of the 272 new cases, 183 are in the Fraser Health region, 76 in Vancouver Coastal, seven in Interior Health, six in Northern Health and no new cases on Vancouver Island.

COVID-19 outbreak protocols are now in place at Hawthorne Seniors Care Community in Port Coquitlam, CareLife Fleetwood in Surrey and a ward at Queen’s Park Hospital in New Westminster. Outbreaks at Fort Langley Seniors Community, Sunset Manor in Chilliwack and Good Samaritan Victoria Heights in New Westminster have been declared over.

RELATED: WorkSafeBC disallows many COVID-19 injury claims

RELATED: COVID-19 ‘disproportionately’ affecting Fraser Health

With infection running at high levels in the Fraser Health region particularly, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry renewed her advice Oct. 30 that Halloween parties and other gatherings are to be avoided.

“As we all enjoy Halloween tomorrow, make it about the treats and not the tricks,” Henry said. “Respect homes that are choosing not to participate this year and give everyone the space to stay safe, both indoors and outdoors. There are many ways to make fun memories this fall. This weekend is a great opportunity to be outside, enjoying the fall foliage and Halloween decorations. Guidelines on how to celebrate safely are available on the BCCDC website.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Blanshard Street will be closed this weekend
Next story
Saanich man sentenced to three years in prison for breaking into woman’s home and sexually assaulting her

Just Posted

Norm Scott, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch no. 91 in Lanford, pins the first poppy to launch the annual Poppy Campaign on George Baker, who served with the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1953 to 1989. Baker said it was an honour to be chosen for something so significant for veterans everywhere. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Poppy campaign launches in Langford with pinning ceremony

The poppy campaign is officially underway with the first of the pins… Continue reading

Police are looking to identify suspects in an Oct. 10 report of mischief in at a construction site in the 2800-block of Peatt Road in Langford. (West Shore RCMP handout)
West Shore RCMP seeks suspects after trio spray paints Langford construction site

Three individuals caught on camera hopping a fence on Peatt Road

A rash of overnight vehicle break-ins near Claremont Avenue on Oct. 29 have prompted police to issue a reminder to lock up and take precautions to discourage thieves. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Rash of vehicle break-ins in Saanich prompt police reminder to lock-up, take precautions

At least seven vehicles broken into overnight on Oct. 29

A home decked out in the 2700-block of Vantilburg Crescent on the West Shore. (Courtesy Renata Reniero)
PHOTOS: Homes get spooky across Greater Victoria ahead of Halloween

Share your photos with us, email editor@vicnews.com

Victoria police are asking for help locating 14-year-old, high-risk missing youth, Anabella Lilly. (Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police seek help locating high-risk missing youth

Police say the circumstances under which 14-year-old Anabella Lilly went missing are ‘high-risk’

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Police service dog Herc helped RCMP locate and arrest suspects in the Ladysmith area on Oct. 23, 2020, related to a stolen vehicle. (Submitted)
RCMP nab prolific property offender in Ladysmith with assist from police dog Herc

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled from the area towards Chemainus.

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Reader’s Lens A pileated woodpecker looks for a quick meal on a cedar spike in this picture taken by East Sooke resident Armin Sielopp. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)
Reader’s Lens

This week’s reader photo

Most Read