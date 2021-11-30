3 more Greater Victoria schools hit with COVID-19 cases

North Saanich Middle School is one of three Greater Victoria schools recently hit with COVID-19 cases. (Black Press Media file photo)

Another three Greater Victoria schools are facing recent COVID-19 cases, according to Island Health.

Students and staff who attended Dunsmuir Middle School on Nov. 22 or 23 may have come in contact with the virus. Those at North Saanich Middle School were also at risk on Nov. 22 and 23.

At Lighthouse Christian Academy, people were at risk on Nov. 23.

In total, seven Greater Victoria schools are dealing with potential exposures as of Nov. 30. The other four include Ecole John Stubbs Memorial School, Journey Middle School, Royal Oak Middle School, and Pacific Christian School on the elementary side.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaIsland HealthSchools