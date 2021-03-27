Police tape is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

7 wounded in Philadelphia after gunman fires into crowd outside bar

4 of the 7 people wounded are critically injured, police say

A man fired a handgun into a crowd of people outside a Philadelphia bar, injuring seven people, four of them critically, police said. The suspect was being sought Saturday.

The shooting Friday evening followed an altercation inside the Golf & Social sports bar, television news stations reported. Surveillance video showed the gunman firing into the crowd gathered on the side of busy Delaware Avenue north of downtown, across from a casino.

Police arrived in the area to find two victims in a convenience store and two more in the bar, authorities said. Three others went to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Police found 21 casings and several projectiles along the block.

Surveillance video showed several people around an SUV and a white sedan in the Rivers Casino Philadelphia parking lot across the avenue, authorities said. They left in a gray sedan.

Police said they later found two handguns in the SUV, and they said the white sedan had been reported stolen.

Critically wounded were three men, ages 42, 23 and 21, and an 18-year-old, police said. A 21-year-old man and two 17-year-olds were listed as stable.

There were no arrests as of Saturday, police said, despite earlier reports that someone was in custody.

A man who answered the phone at the bar declined to comment, saying he couldn’t give clear information because the shooting had happened outside the venue.

The shooting happened the same evening as two boys riding a dirt bike in a different neighbourhood of Philadelphia were hit by gunfire that killed one of them. A suspect is also being sought in that shooting, and police said they don’t believe the crimes are related.

Shooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
’Stronger’ measures needed across Canada to suppress COVID-19 resurgence: Tam
Next story
UN commission urges equality for women in decision-making

Just Posted

An Indigenous Elder speaks to a group of a couple dozen Indigenous people and allies gathered at Centennial Square March 27. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Rally for MMIWG in Victoria creates space for conversation

Group gathered in Centennial Square to converse, call for action

A third real estate agent associated with Engel and Volkers Vancouver Island was accused of sexual assault in a social media post Friday. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
Third Victoria real estate agent accused of sexual assault, coercion

Engel and Volkers Vancouver Island has cut ties with the agent

Eric Taccogna (left), Justin Kopetzki, Adam Conlin co-own Victoria-based Justo’s Craft Dips – a finalist in two Small Business BC Awards. (Courtesy Justo’s Craft Dips)
Victoria craft dip company a finalist in two Small Business BC Award categories

Young entrepreneurs behind Justo’s Craft Dips focus on sustainability, positivity

The Juan de Fuca Skating Club is offering spring skating from April 5 to May 21 at the Westhills Arena in Langford. Registration is now open, which can be done online, and programs are being provided to skaters of all levels. (Photo courtesy of Leslee Rushton)
Juan de Fuca Skating Club glides into spring skating

West Shore youth compete in virtual regional competition

Victoria was ranked 11th on the list of most open cities in North America for 2020 by PSD Research Consulting Software. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria ranks 11th in North America’s most open cities list

Index measures how accessible municipal data is to public

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

A man is in custody after multiple people were stabbed inside and outside of the Lynn Valley Library. (SR Media Canada)
6 people taken to hospital after stabbing at North Vancouver library

The suspect, who appears to have acted alone, is now in police custody

Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

WestJet has announced that direct flight service between Nanaimo and Edmonton begins June 25. (News Bulletin file)
More WestJet flights to and from Vancouver Island coming in June

Nonstop flights from Victoria to Ottawa among service, says WestJet

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on the grass in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Body discovered in front of Port Alberni building

RCMP cordon off portion of street in city’s south side

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

Sign at Crofton beach tells the tale that there’s some treasures for kids to find. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Bounty of mysterious pirate treasure being found along Vancouver Island beach

Kids on a mission to search for wares left behind in Crofton by generous pirates

Most Read