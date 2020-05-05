A familiar face takes the helm of Greater Victoria business agency

Bruce Williams is currently the interim CEO of the South Island Prosperity Partnership. (Contributed by Bruce Williams)

A recognizable face takes the helm of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce next month.

Bruce Williams becomes chief executive officer effective June 15.

“Bruce has proven himself as a highly capable leader in Greater Victoria. We’re delighted he’s agreed to take the helm at The Chamber as we work to restart our economy after a very challenging time,” said board chair John Wilson, in a news release. “Bruce is well-known and trusted as someone who cares deeply about our community. He’s also had tremendous success connecting with people in business and government, which will be vital in his new role.”

Williams had been serving as interim CEO of the South Island Prosperity Partnership, which evolved from an economic development committee that originated with The Chamber. He is co-owner of the Spark Strategic Group and has served as a broadcast producer as well as a local on-air host and television anchor.

Williams takes over from current CEO Catherine Holt, who announced she was moving on from the role in January.

“Catherine crafted an efficient, effective and extremely influential organization. She along with current and past Chamber board members and staff should be proud of the organization they have formed,” Williams said.

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce aims to build good business and great community through advocacy, networking, professional development and innovative services as changing times require. Find out more at VictoriaChamber.ca.

