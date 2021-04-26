Victoria police officers seized two replica handguns from the area around a multi-unit temporary housing facility after receiving a call about a man with a gun. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Abandoned replica handguns seized outside Victoria housing facility

Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street

Two replica handguns were seized for destruction outside a multi-unit temporary housing facility Monday morning.

Victoria police officers were called to the housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street shortly before 2 a.m. for a report that there was a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they located a man that met the suspect’s description and arrested him but were unable to find any weapons on his person.

After searching the nearby area, police did find two replica handguns, though. No one claimed ownership of them, so they were seized for destruction.

The man was released without a charge.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

