The Greater Victoria School District expects demand will rise for its essential workers’ school care program, which offers care 12 hours per day from Monday to Friday. (Courtesy of SD61)

About 80 children of essential workers attend SD61 school care program

Demand expected to rise for school-aged kids of health care, emergency workers

About 80 children of essential workers are registered in the Greater Victoria School District’s (SD61) school care program amid the COVID-19 pandemic and demand is expected to rise.

Prioritizing families of tier-one service workers – emergency response, law enforcement, social services and health care – the program is for school-aged children between five and twelve years old who are already enrolled in the District.

“We need to support our frontline workers as they continue to protect us and maintain essential services that keep our community functioning,” said SD61 Superintendent Shelley Green in a statement. “Our schools are open to serve the families whose parents or guardians are in critical roles—and we are putting forward every effort to ensure these students have a safe and positive experience in our care.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: School-based lunch programs expand to feed thousands during crisis

The initiative follows an online survey conducted to connect the District directly to parents and guardians in need of school care.

“District staff have gone above and beyond to get this program up and running in such short order,” said Board Chair Jordan Watters in a statement. “A big kudos to the Educational Assistants who are stepping forward to care for our students in this challenging time and our custodians who are keeping our buildings clean and safe. The level of commitment our staff has shown toward students and families is impressive and we are proud of the service they are providing.”

The program has been running for about two weeks at 13 Greater Victoria schools. Services run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Essential service workers requiring childcare for school-aged children can contact the District directly by emailing community@sd61.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: ‘Back to school, in a virtual way’ for B.C. students in COVID-19 pandemic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusGreater Victoria School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

Just Posted

Greater Victoria Indigenous artist takes unique approach to COVID-19 masks

Howard La Fortune thought he’d have some fun in designing a homemade mask

Saanich Peninsula firefighters adjust to new pandemic reality while protecting public

Social distancing rules create new realities for firefighters

About 80 children of essential workers attend SD61 school care program

Demand expected to rise for school-aged kids of health care, emergency workers

Victoria Cool Aid Society launches #HomeHairChallenge

If you’ve had a Britney Spears 2007 moment during these isolating times,… Continue reading

B.C. tax relief measures helps residents and municipality, says Sooke mayor

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictiosn could soon be eased

B.C. human rights observers concerned by spike in family violence amid COVID-19

B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says she is deeply concerned

Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

A pandemic doesn’t stop heart attacks, strokes, serious falls and seizures, says Dr. Alan Drummond

Higher-than-normal snowpacks mean parts of B.C. at risk of flooding

Two days of intense rain in May that year caused the worst flooding seen in 70 years

Trans Mountain pipeline work proceeds with COVID-19 restrictions

25 km of pipe laid in Alberta, Burnaby tank farm expanding

Island mayor confident of small community’s ‘resilience’ in ‘trial’

The mayor of Tahsis believes that nothing can dampen the spirit of this ‘strong’ community as it heads towards its 50th anniversary

B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

Most Read