This image shows northbound traffic on Highway 17 looking to turn west onto Keating Cross Road (far right top corner), crossing the southbound lane on Highway 17. A new “flyover” overpass promises to ease delays and improve safety. (Screencap/Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

This image shows northbound traffic on Highway 17 looking to turn west onto Keating Cross Road (far right top corner), crossing the southbound lane on Highway 17. A new “flyover” overpass promises to ease delays and improve safety. (Screencap/Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Advocacy group calls for full interchange at Central Saanich’s Keating Cross Road

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria calls chosen solution ‘half a solution’

A watchdog group questions the design of a planned “flyover” overpass where Keating Cross Road meets Highway 17, promising to improve traffic in Central Saanich.

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria appears especially critical of the choice to forego a “full movement interchange” at that intersection, which has increasingly become a bottle neck for highway traffic.

The group points to portions of a planning report from 2017 that identify such a full movement interchange (which appears under the heading of Concept 2) as the preferred option of Central Saanich and Highway 17 Joint Peninsula Taskforce, a group consisting of councillors and community members from Central Saanich, North Saanich, Sidney, and the Tsawout First Nation with the District of Saanich as an observer.

The group says a full interchange would help address traffic on Keating Cross heading north on Highway 17, rather than just traffic coming off Keating Cross Road heading south, as the chosen option, which the group describes as half solution.

“Keating Cross is the primary access for major tourism attractions (one million people annually just visit Butchart Gardens) and it’s home to half of all manufacturing in the region which promises to be an economic growth engine for years,” the group said in a statement. “That said, northbound industrial vehicles, semi trailer transports, tour buses, and private vehicles are routed through residential streets to get to the Island View intersection.”

RELATED: Public asked for comment on proposed overpass for Pat Bay in Central Saanich

This reality raises safety concerns as northbound traffic coming off Keating Cross would travel past Keating Elementary School.

“How many millions have we spent, and rightly so, to make our schools safe?” the statement reads. “Facing the potential of untold tragedy involving children, who among us want a ‘half a solution’ decision on our conscience?”

The group also argues that a full movement interchange could accommodate bicycle and pedestrian facilities connecting the eastern and western areas of the municipality, improvements now deferred.

While historically critical of excessive government spending and regulation, Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria appear to argue that authorities are penny wise and pound foolish when it comes to the overpass, which is estimated to cost $44 million.

RELATED:Work gets underway on Pat Bay Highway overpass at Keating Cross Road

RELATED:Federal funding paves way for Pat Bay Highway overpass at Keating Cross Road

A petition – so far signed by more than 300 people – also questions the chosen option, but it remains uncertain whether these concerns will make a difference as preliminary work on the project is underway.

Britt Burnham, Central Saanich’s manager of community services, said the municipality encourages all groups and individuals to provide feedback to the province by March 24.

To learn more about the proposed improvements and submit feedback visit www2.gov.bc.ca.

The Peninsula News Review has reached out to the province as well as the municipality for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria have been critical of the decision to fix traffic problems along Highway 17 near Keating Cross Road in Central with a ‘Flyover’ overpass with this picture showing the flyover overpass in Kelowna near the campus of the University of British Columbia, Okanagan. (Screencap/Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria have been critical of the decision to fix traffic problems along Highway 17 near Keating Cross Road in Central with a ‘Flyover’ overpass with this picture showing the flyover overpass in Kelowna near the campus of the University of British Columbia, Okanagan. (Screencap/Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Previous story
Investigation continues into Metchosin shooting death
Next story
Canada to benefit from U.S. rebound, says OECD

Just Posted

Postmark Group, an Edmonton-based development firm, bought two properties at 6641 and 6643 Sooke Rd. last year, and is reaching out to the community and local groups for feedback before they begin planning the designs for the development. (Photo contributed/Postmark Group)
Waterfront village development eyed for Sooke

Postmark Group development firm bought two properties at 6641 and 6643 Sooke Rd. last year

A Greater Victoria man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to eight sex crimes involving children. (File photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Eight-year prison sentence for Saanich Peninsula nanny who committed sex crimes against children

Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges

Friends have identified the man killed in Friday’s shooting in Metchosin as Shane Wilson. (Shane Wilson/Facebook)
Investigation continues into Metchosin shooting death

Man killed on Sooke Road Friday night identified by friends

People are invited to comment on proposed safety improvements to the Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17) northbound at Keating Cross Road until March 24. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Advocacy group calls for full interchange at Central Saanich’s Keating Cross Road

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria calls chosen solution ‘half a solution’

A combination of protected and buffered bike lanes are among a series of improvements recently completed on Larchwood Drive. (District of Saanich/Facebook)
New protected, buffered bike lanes unveiled in Saanich’s Gordon Head

Bikes lanes, defined street parking among improvements on Larchwood Drive

Const. Nancy Saggar, who has 11 years in policing, offers advice for other women who may pursue both policing and family. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pregnancy prompts sage advice from RCMP officer for women thinking about policing

West Shore constable with 11 years experience heads off on maternity leave

The former BC ferry MV Tanaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose sells old B.C. ferry, ends hopes of West Coast of Vancouver Island run

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

Daylight Saving Time in B.C. means that clocks will need to wind forward an hour on Sunday, March 14. (123rf.com)
Set your clocks forward: Daylight Saving Time to strike B.C. this weekend

The time change will see British Columbians lose an hour of sleep

Waitress Myrtille Faucher takes customers’ orders at the Eastside Mario’s restaurant in Bromont, Que. on Monday, March 8, 2021. Customers are allowed to dine in as of Monday in restaurants outside of the greater Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to honour those lost to COVID on one-year anniversary of pandemic

Day of observance will be held on March 11

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

(File photo)
RCMP left with many questions after odd report of stabbing in Parksville

Original caller left area because of outstanding arrest warrants; victim not forthcoming with police

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19: B.C. tells universities, colleges to prepare for on-campus learning this fall

Safety top of mind for province, post-secondary institutions

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
About 15,000 COVID-19 shots booked on Day 1 in B.C., more than half in Fraser Health

The ministry says only 369 bookings were made in Vancouver Coastal Health

Montreal Canadiens right wing Paul Byron (41) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Captain Clutch: Horvat nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Habs 2-1

Vancouver, Montreal tangle again on Wednesday

Most Read