This age-progression sketch shows what Emma Fillipoff could look like today. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Age-progression sketch of missing Emma Fillipoff released ahead of 10-year anniversary

The sketch shows what she could look like a decade after her disappearance in Victoria

The Victoria Police Department has released an age-progression sketch of Emma Fillipoff, who went missing 10 years ago.

The image is meant to represent what Fillipoff, who went missing on Nov. 28, 2012, might look like at age 36.

Her mother hopes this sketch and the anniversary of her disappearance will stir up some new information.

In a statement, VicPD said the age progression is intended to reflect the uncertainty of Fillipoff’s lifestyle at the time of her disappearance.

“For Emma, specifically, we didn’t know if she may be unhoused, or if she is living a happy and healthy lifestyle in another location,” VicPD said in a statement. “With such a range of variables, the artist’s goal is to capture the essence of the person they are depicting, but also aging them appropriately.”

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips specific to this case can also be submitted at helpfindemmafillipoff.com.

READ MORE: Film preview about missing Victoria woman, Emma Fillipoff, set to debut 10 years later

