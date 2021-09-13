All health care workers in B.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 26: Henry

Announcement expands on previous mandate for long-term care and assisted living workers

FILE – A health care worker is seen outside the Emergency dept. of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Monday, March 30, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. will require all health care workers in the province to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 26, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a press conference Monday (Sept. 13).

Monday’s announcement follows an earlier mandate that all long-term care and assisted living workers must be vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 12. Henry said that there will be a process to seek medical and religious exemptions.

The vaccine mandate includes all people working in health care, including home care and students.

