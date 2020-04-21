Alternating traffic set for Victoria’s Bay Street bridge

Traffic will be impacted on the Bay Street bridge Tuesday and Wednesday.
The City of Victoria alerted residents to alternating traffic April 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for electrical work on the officially-named Point Ellice Bridge.
The City reminds drivers to watch for signage and traffic control personnel.
The bridge reopened to traffic last fall after a five-month partial closure to allow for upgrades last year. The bridge was only open for westbound traffic until the end of November as the bridge underwent a $6.1 million upgrade.
