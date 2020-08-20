In preparing to retire, Peter Garnham is stepping away from the position of executive director at the Sidney Museum and Archives next month. He will assume the position of associate director with the current post holder — Alyssa Gerwing — moving up to executive director. (Submitted).

Alyssa Gerwing to become new executive director of Sidney Museum and Archives

Long-time executive director Peter Garnham to remain as associate director for a transitional period

Alyssa Gerwing takes the helm as executive director of the Sidney Museum and Archives next month, as the current holder of the post – Peter Garnham – is taking his first steps toward retirement.

“I’m very happy that they [the Sidney Museum and Archives Society] asked me and that they thought of me for the position when Peter was looking to start retiring,” said Gerwing. “I am definitely excited for the challenge. With any new position, there is always room to grow, things to learn and I am excited to do that.”

Starting Sept. 12, Garnham will step into Gerwing’s role as associate director, which she has held for three years. Garnham will hold that job for a limited period of time as Gerwing transitions into her new position. A new associate director will then join the museum.

Garnham is preparing to retire after 25 years with the museum, including more than two decades as its executive director, during which he helped to move the facility to its current location in the Old Post Office building. As part of this move, Garnham helped to create the society currently running the museum after the Town of Sidney had ceased to operate it as an internal department. Garnham came to personify the museum itself as he was its sole employee for many years, running it with the help of volunteers.

RELATED: One million bricks: Lego Exhibition in Sidney bigger, better than ever

This aspect of Garnham’s career also appears in comments from Richard Novek, board chair of the Sidney Museum and Archives Society.

“Peter has done so much more than simply guide the museum through its growth over these past many years,” he said in a release. “He has woven the museum into the very fabric of daily live in Sidney.”

Gerwing agrees that Garnham’s greatest legacy lies in moving the museum into its current location.

“It was just him and a team of very dedicated volunteers for a very long time.”

Garnham struck a modest note: “It has been an exceptional experience creating a home for the museum in the Old Post Office building,” he said, noting the volunteers as well as the society’s board of director and the two municipalities that the museum serves: Sidney and North Saanich.

RELATED: Sidney Museum pays tribute to the armed forces

As for Gerwing, she will become the executive director three years after having joined the museum from Prince George, where she served as assistant archivist at the Exploration Place Museum and Science Centre.

Gerwing said one of her goals is to keep working on the various projects that have been unfolding behind the scenes. They include grant writing. “But as well, we are trying to engage with the community long-term,” she said. This move includes the addition of a third person, who will help with the archives portion of the facility, but also offer educational programming in learning environments for both adults and youth with an eye toward drawing residents back into the museum.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Just Posted

Saanich police warn of missing python in Marigold neighbourhood

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

Good Samaritans find, return horseback saddle stolen in rural Saanich

Family recognized it from a Saanich News article, owner says

Octopus art anonymously gifted after previous one stolen in Colwood

‘I made this little guy for you,’ explains card left at doorstep

CRD asks public how East Sooke Regional Park can be improved

Survey closes on Sept. 18

Sooke Fall Fair to host four contests to make up for cancelled 2020 event

Short story writing, colouring, and pet photos among list of contests

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Most Read