Anti-racism rally takes to the streets of downtown Victoria

An anti-racism rally took to the streets of downtown Victoria Monday, June 1, in solidarity with movements taking place across the U.S. and Canada. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
Signs of solidarity were clutched on street corners in downtown Victoria Monday afternoon.

Part of an anti-racism rally that started at Centennial Square, the group will march to B.C. Legislature at approximately 5 p.m. with a vigil planned for 7 p.m.

Vanessa Sjo said she felt compelled to organize the event after George Floyd was killed in the United States, sparking mass protests, not just in the U.S. but around the world. “We’re wanting our voices to be heard. We don’t want to have any anger or violence or whatnot, it’s kind of keeping the peace and standing in solidarity with each other.”

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
