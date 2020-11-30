ATV rider goes over embankment and dies on back road near Nanaimo

An man from Errington died when his ATV went over an embankment on Northwest Bay Logging Road on the weekend. (File photo)

A 45-year-old Errington man died in an ATV accident southwest of Parksville this past weekend.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident took place just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Northwest Bay Logging Road, about 26 kilometres from the Island Highway.

RCMP were alerted to the incident by the activation of a spot device which provided GPS co-ordinates. Police were also informed that an individual had been critically injured.

“The deceased had become separated from the others and was attempting to catch up,” the release noted. “He apparently missed a turn on the trail and went over an embankment.”

Emergency first aid was performed, but due to the injuries sustained, the man did not survive and was deceased when B.C. Ambulance paramedics arrived on scene. Police and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue then responded along with the B.C. Coroners Service.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue assisted in the recovery of the body.

Nick Rivers, search and rescue manager with Arrowsmith Search and Rescue, said his crew was called out just after 4 p.m.

“We were tasked by B.C. Ambulance up Northwest Bay Logging Road just after 4 p.m.,” Rivers said. “We assisted B.C. Ambulance and the coroner up there.”

The incident, Rivers said happened, in the Arrowsmith Lake area.

Rivers said he went out via ATV as part of an initial response team with two rope rescue technicians to assess the scene, but about 20 SAR team volunteers turned out for the operation, which lasted about six hours.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors and the B.C. Coroners Service will continue with the investigation, the RCMP release noted.

