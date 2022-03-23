FILE - Commuters wear face masks and social distance. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

FILE - Commuters wear face masks and social distance. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations climb for the first time since February

The province recorded four more people in hospital with the virus on Wednesday, March 23

After weeks of declining cases, B.C.’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen slightly.

On Wednesday (March 23), the province reported 258 people in hospital with the virus, 49 of whom are in intensive care. That’s an increase of four people in the last 24 hours and one more patient in ICU. This is the first time since Feb. 7 that B.C. has reported an increase in hospitalizations.

Not all people in hospital with COVID-19 are there because of complications with the virus, however, hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of COVID-19 infections more broadly.

B.C. also reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, bringing the total number of British Columbians who have died since the pandemic began to 2,975 out of 354,603 recorded cases.

Outbreaks at Hillside Village long-term care residence, The Heights at Mt. View, Yucalta Lodge, Selkirk Seniors Village and Surrey Memorial Hospital remain ongoing.

The province has expanded access to COVID-19 rapid tests to all British Columbians aged 18 and up. Individuals can access test kits through their local pharmacy by displaying their personal health number.

Tests should not be picked up while people are symptomatic to prevent spreading the virus. The province recommends using the tests when symptomatic to get the most reliable results.

READ MORE: Everyone 18+ in B.C. can now access free rapid tests

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Man bursts into Victoria home, fights with father of young children before arrest
Next story
Vanderhoof moves to install surveillance cameras at rainbow crosswalk

Just Posted

The District of Sooke said it’s working to understand the causes behind a recent increase in traffic delays along Highway 14 for commuters. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
GRIDLOCK: Sooke’s traffic problems ‘far beyond what anyone could have anticipated’

Members of BCGEU on strike outside the Sidney/North Saanich branch of VIRL last week. The facility also closed Tuesday and Wednesday as part of labour actions with negotiations set to resume Wednesday evening. (Black Press Media file photo)
Regional Library strike shuts down Sidney/North Saanich branch for second day

Sergeant of Arms Joe Danyleyko and past president Richard Steele raise the Ukraine flag above the Sooke branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Sooke legion branch raises Ukraine flag

Photo shows a Glock pistol dropped by a suspect who wound up fleeing police and entering a young family’s Dowler Place townhome and fighting with the father on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Man bursts into Victoria home, fights with father of young children before arrest