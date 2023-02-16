People walk past carnival game stands below a ferris wheel during the Pacific National Exhibition Fair, in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. introduces $30M fund to support festivals, events over next 2 years

One-time grants come as event organizers cite increased costs, supply chain issues, trouble hiring

B.C. has created a one-time $30 million fund to support festivals and events over the next two years, as many continue to struggle to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham announced the grants Thursday (Feb. 16).

Organizers will have until March 3 to apply for up to 20 per cent of their event budget to be covered, up to a maximum of $250,000.

More to come.

READ ALSO: No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

READ ALSO: Short $500K, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival calls it quits, possibly forever

READ ALSO: Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

music festivalsTourism

