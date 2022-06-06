Many cities across B.C. recorded the hottest days of their histories during the ‘heat dome’ heatwave that blanketed much of the Pacific Northwest at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Many cities across B.C. recorded the hottest days of their histories during the ‘heat dome’ heatwave that blanketed much of the Pacific Northwest at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. launches heat alert system following 2021’s deadly heat dome

System to have 2 levels: warning and extreme heat emergencies

British Columbians will be alerted in advance of any future heat events or emergencies.

The province announced its new B.C. Heat Alert Response System Monday (June 3), with two levels: warnings and extreme heat emergencies.

Warnings will be triggered by different temperature thresholds throughout the province.

In the southwest (Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island), a forecast of two days or more of daytime highs of 29 C or higher and night time lows of 16 C or higher will prompt a warning. In the Fraser Valley it will be a daytime high of 33 C and night time low of 17 C, in the southeast (interior) it will be 35 C and 19 C, in the northeast it will be 29 C and 14 C, and in the northwest it will be 29 C and 13 C.

Warnings, health minister Adrian Dix said, will allow individuals and local governments to prepare, whether that’s purchasing an air conditioner, checking on loved ones, or implementing cooling stations.

In the case that things escalate to a heat emergency, the province’s new B.C. Heat Committee will decide whether to use Canada’s Alert Ready tool to issue a broadcast-intrusive alert through radio, television and wireless devices.

The province announced in early May it would begin using the text alert system for floods and wildfires this year, but said at the time they still hadn’t determined the parameters for a heat warning to be included.

Monday’s announcement comes almost a year after 2021’s heat dome caused the death of nearly 600 British Columbians, most over the age of 70.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Nearly 600 people died due to summer heat waves: BC Coroners Service

