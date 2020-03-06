B.C. Legislature reopens to the public after weeks of closure

The B.C. Legislature has reopened its doors to the general public after weeks of being closed.

Parliamentary officials decided to close the doors to the public due to the recent sit-in by supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

While this initially meant no public tours, the gathering also prompted other events to be cancelled including the Black History Month Hall of Honour event which was supposed to happen on Feb. 27.

The Parliament Buildings will reopen to the general public at 8:30am on Friday, March 6. Tours and regular access to the Parliamentary Dining Room and Parliamentary Gift Shop will resume. For more info on planning your visit to #BCLeg: https://t.co/4sZ938H6lv. #BCpoli #YYJ pic.twitter.com/4R8fCnb1HD — BC Legislature (@BCLegislature) March 6, 2020

On Thursday, however, the demonstrators packed up after 11 days on the lawn; it was their second camp there, having been there for six days in previous weeks.

The group wrapped things up with a closing ceremony to thank supporters, community members, families and relations who were at the demonstration.

“We’ve reclaimed this as a different type of ceremonial space,” said Katie George-Jim, one of the Indigenous Youth group members. “This entrance and this land will remember what has happened here today and on the days previous.”

Doors opened to the legislature at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Access to tours, the dining room and the gift shop will resume as usual.

