An RCMP officer will make his first appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 5 for restricted firearm possession charges. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C. Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off-duty on Canada Day

Const. Olavo Castro allegedly found with loaded, restricted gun in Williams Lake

Firearm-related charges have been approved against an RCMP officer with BC Highway Patrol, in connection with an off-duty incident on Canada Day in Williams Lake.

The BC Prosecution Service said Const. Olavo Castro is charged with one count of occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm and one count of unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm in a motor vehicle.

His charges were sworn in on Monday (Aug. 29) in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Castro’s first appearance for the charges is scheduled for Oct. 5 in Williams Lake.

As the matter is now before the court, the prosecution service said it will not be releasing any further details.

Williams Lake

