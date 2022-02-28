B.C. Lands and Water Minister Josie Osborne and Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen are sworn in to their new cabinet roles by Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, Government House, Feb. 25, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Lands and Water Minister Josie Osborne and Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen are sworn in to their new cabinet roles by Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, Government House, Feb. 25, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. municipalities still waiting for climate action fund details

$76 million over 3 years to reduce greenhouse gases

B.C. municipal leaders were assured Monday that they are getting a reactivated “green communities” committee and a promise that a long-awaited local government climate action fund will be “flexible and reliable,” but specifics of the program are not yet available.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson was flanked by Environment Minister George Heyman and Nathan Cullen, the new municipal affairs minister appointed last week, for an announcement that did little more than confirm the 2022 budget commitment of $76 million over three years for a grant fund.

“This program was developed with input from the Climate Solutions Council, including representatives from rural and urban regions of the province and the UBCM, and we are grateful for their help,” Cullen said at a news conference at the legislature Feb. 28. “My colleague Mr. Heyman and I look forward to sharing more details about the program in coming weeks, but this is just one more example of the actions we’re taking to support local governments as they face climate change objectives of tomorrow.”

Heyman said the province’s CleanBC program, which he called among the most progressive climate plans in North America, has led to heat pumps being installed at all 52 homes in the remote Gitga’at community of Hartley Bay on the north coast.

Robinson’s Feb. 22 budget included removal of provincial sales tax on heat pumps, already heavily subsidized by the province and B.C. Hydro, and removal of sales tax on used electric vehicles.

RELATED: B.C. takes $25M from rural grants to help mill towns

RELATED: Horgan calls for local ideas on fire, flood protection

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Assault on UBCO security guard now a homicide
Next story
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Tesla will anounce its new Langford service centre March 3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla to reveal details of Langford service centre Thursday

Brianna Sarita Lozano, a 46-year-old mother and Victoria resident, has been identified by her father as the Beacon Hill Park homicide victim from March 3. (Courtesy of Jorge Lozano)
No updates 1 year after Beacon Hill Park homicide, Victoria police say

Coastal wolves have been spotted on Royal Roads’ campus. (File photo courtesy of Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)
Wolves spotted at Royal Roads, school warns dog owners to keep pups leashed

A vehicles navigates through pooled water on the corner of Yates Street at Cook Street in November 2021. Heavy rains are again expected in Greater Victoria Feb. 28. (Don Denton/Black Press)
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland