B.C. pulls Russian vodka from provincial liquor store shelves

$1 million to Red Cross to support assistance in Ukraine

The B.C. government is joining other Canadian provinces in banning Russian vodka from being sold, and is providing $1 million to the Red Cross for its efforts to deal with the human cost of the invasion of Ukraine.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth made the announcement Friday afternoon, after the B.C. Liberal opposition called for it in the morning. He said B.C. is working with Ottawa on further economic sanctions against Russia.

“We join the Prime Minister and allied nations in deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Farnworth said Feb. 25. “”As we stand with those who want to live in peace and against those who commit deplorable and illegal acts of aggression, we have put an immediate halt to the importing and sale of Russian liquor products from our B.C. Liquor Stores and provincial liquor distribution centres.”

