Declines in daily cases (left scale) and daily hospitalizations and deaths (right scale) have allowed relaxation of visitor rules at senior care homes, as well as mask rules for public indoor spaces. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Declines in daily cases (left scale) and daily hospitalizations and deaths (right scale) have allowed relaxation of visitor rules at senior care homes, as well as mask rules for public indoor spaces. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 care home visitor limits to be removed by March 18

Proof of vaccination, rapid tests still required for senior homes

Family groups are to be allowed to visit seniors in B.C. long-term care facilities as of March 18, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged patience as senior home managers adjust to the change in COVID-19 restrictions.

Appointments will still be needed to limit the number of visitors, who will still require showing proof of vaccination and take a rapid test before visiting loved ones. Face coverings for public indoor spaces, which Henry declared optional, will still be required for care homes, hospitals and other health care facilities.

The current rule for senior homes is to allow one essential visitor and one designated social visitor for each care home resident, by appointment so greeters can check vaccine cards and administer rapid antigen tests. Henry said some facilities may be able to open up visitation sooner.

“So what I’m asking for is patience,” Henry said at a briefing from Victoria March 10. “Over the coming week, all of the care home operators will communicate with families around their plans for resuming broader social visitation.”

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the change Thursday, March 10, along with immediate removal of restrictions for religious gatherings and children’s camps. Masks in public schools will move from mandatory to optional after spring break, with all of the relaxed rules depending on continued decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

RELATED: B.C. drops mandatory masks for indoor areas as of Friday

RELATED: Restrictions removed for children’s camps, church services

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Scrap thresholds in requests to decriminalize simple drug possession: coalition
Next story
B.C. MLA slams new Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship

Just Posted

Tara Munro’s counselling business has been expanding by adding more in-person and online counsellors. (Contributed - Tara Munro)
Sooke counselling centre expanding to meet community needs

Demonstrators show their support for the “freedom convoy” in Sooke in February. Anti-vaccine mandate protests have clogged highways on Southern Vancouver Island for several weekends, and Victoria Police are preparing for a larger demonstration expected at the B.C. legislature on Monday, March 14. (Justin Samanski-Langille/Sooke News Mirror)
‘Mob rule’ won’t affect B.C.’s COVID-19 restrictions, minister warns

A 17-year-old was arrested after hitting a truck towing an impounded vehicle. (Black Press Media file photo)
Teen arrested in Colwood after crashing into truck towing vehicle from impaired stop

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Church Road on Wednesday afternoon. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Six people flee Sooke house fire