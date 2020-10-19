(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

As more people work from home during the ongoing pandemic, renters are looking for cheaper units with more space – including homes further away from their place of work – a new national rent report suggests.

According to the report, released Wednesday (Oct. 14) and conducted by Bullpen Research and Consulting and Rentals.ca, B.C. is one of two provinces seeing year-over-year increases to average rental prices.

Tenants are looking for larger units, either by square footage or by number of bedrooms, the collected data suggests. People also appear to be avoiding the most expensive single-family properties and condominium apartments in major cities, such as downtown Vancouver.

“Many prospective tenants desire more space as they work from home,” said Matt Danison, CEO of Rentals.ca.

The report also suggests that employment rates are continuing to adjust to closer levels of what were seen before the height of the pandemic in March and April.

Canada added nearly 380,000 jobs in September, and analysts have estimated that 75 per cent of employees who lost their jobs during the beginning of COVID, have been rehired or found new work.

This could result in demand for rental units climbing upward again this winter, Danison said.

Rentals.ca also released a rank-list of 35 cities across Canada, including five in B.C., based on highest average monthly rent prices for one- and two-bedroom units.

Vancouver is second on the list out of the 35 cities for an average monthly rent for a one-bedroom home in September at $1,941. Renting a two-bedroom home averaged at $2,712.

Despite Vancouver rental prices dropping year-over-year at 1.6 per cent for apartments and condo rentals, the city still ranks highest for the average annual rent at $2,249, across Canada.

Surrey was ranked eighth for one-bedroom units, averaging at $1,724, and 17th for two-bedroom homes, at $1,826.

Burnaby followed Surrey, at ninth, for one-bedrooms at $1,689 but sixth for two-bedroom units at $2,200.

Victoria was ranked 11th for a one-bedroom home, renting each month at $1,616 and two-bedrooms at $2,021. Year-over-year, rent for a one-bedroom unit increased 9.6 per cent. Whereas, monthly rent for a two-bedroom was up 0.8 per cent.

New Westminster was ranked in 15th spot with one-bedrooms at $1,540, as well as ranked 10th with two-bedroom units averaging at $2,100.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Non-essential travel restrictions at Canada-U.S. border extended to at least Nov. 21
Next story
Victoria votes to remove ‘ACAB’ from Bastion Square mural

Just Posted

More than 250 riders took part in the fifth annual Tripleshot CrossFondo, which riders across parts of the Saanich Peninsula, including this field near Sluggett Farms. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Tripleshot CrossFondo rides across Saanich Peninsula

More than 250 cyclists took part in mystery-course race

The Capital Regional District spent $1.7 million to restore the Todd Creek Trestle. (Sooke News Mirror)
Todd Creek Trestle restoration completed

Restoration work adds 35 to 50 years to life span of the structure

West Shore RCMP officers delivered dumped Amazon packages on Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP deliver Amazon packages dumped outside mailbox

Officers take matters into their own hands ‘before mailbox pirates got to it’

An artists rendering of the proposed Aragon Properties development in Sooke’s town centre shows a friendly, walkable neighbourhood. (Contributed graphic)
Large housing development eyed for Sooke core

Aragon Properties seeks to build 132 housing units

Michael Friesen, 38, is a Caucasian man standing 6’1” and weighing approximately 220 pounds. (VicPD handout)
VicPD seeking man believed to be ‘actively evading police detection’

Michael Friesen wanted on an unendorsed warrant for various offences

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson visits a North Vancouver daycare to announce his party’s election promises for child care, Oct. 9, 2020. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Steven Michael Bacon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang. (Photos submitted)
Accused pleads not guilty in Nanaimo teen’s 2017 murder

Steven Bacon appeared in Nanaimo court Monday via video link from Thunder Bay

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

Most Read