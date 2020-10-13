A sign for the B.C. provincial election is seen in Surrey. The election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Elections BC says it has received an unprecedented number of vote-by-mail package requests this election, which could impact whether or not a clear provincial leader is declared come Oct. 24.

As of Tuesday (Oct. 13), 680,000 voters have requested vote-by-mail packages – that’s compared to 6,517 requests in the 2017 election.

In a statement, Elections BC officials said that they are working as fast as possible to process package requests, which are delivered via Canada Post.

However, it is possible that voters – especially those who request a voting package this week – will receive their vote-by-mail package after the recommended deadline to return it by mail on October 17.

READ MORE: Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.

Voters in this situation should plan on returning their package in person to a designated drop-off location, or vote in person during advance voting or on Election Day. Voters who have requested a vote-by-mail package must destroy it if they choose to vote in person and should not return the vote-by-mail package to Elections BC.

Designated drop-off locations include district electoral offices, voting places during voting hours, and some Service BC locations.

Of those who have requested and received their packages, 138,500 have already been filled out and returned to Elections BC, or 21 per cent of all requests.

Election Day is Oct. 24 and advance voting runs from Oct. 15 until Oct. 21. To find a voting place, check your voting card or visit wheretovote.elections.bc.ca

BC Votes 2020

