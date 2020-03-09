Electron microscope image of coronavirus COVID-19, released in February 2020 by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (Associated Press)

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Fear and misinformation about coronavirus have led to hoarding of hand sanitizers and even toilet paper, and now B.C. government officials have warned of a telephone scam trying to sell fake COVID-19 testing services.

“A disturbing thing that we’ve been made aware of is that some people have been calling people and offering them fraudulent laboratory testing for a cost,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

“We’re telling everyone in British Columbia, COVID-19 testing is done by our lab. We are moving it out to several other labs around the province, but this is all done for free. Our turnaround time is quick, and they do not and should not be asking for money.”

RELATED: U.S. scientists close to testing possible COVID-19 vaccine

RELATED: B.C. sees first COVID-19 death, province reaches 32 cases

Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C. public health updates will move to daily 3:30 p.m. briefings as of Tuesday, so people can plan and recieve the latest information from public health officials. Health Canada also has a website with the latest information that people should consult to determine what is accurate and what is not.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases
Next story
Victoria gas prices second highest amongst Canadian cities

Just Posted

Man charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder after fatal shooting of Langford mother

Anthony Singh Dheensaw, 35, is charged in relation to the death of Angela Dalman

Local bird card project taking flight

Collaborative effort brings artists and naturalists together

Victoria’s Our Place Society looks for funds to extend its summer hours

The City will decide whether to contribute its $50,000 portion this week

Victoria gas prices second highest amongst Canadian cities

Prices of regular gas rise in Victoria while prices fall nationally

Supermoon to light up Monday night’s sky

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

New board elected for Sooke Region Historical Society

Role of museums changing in communities, says executive director

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port

Passengers lining the balconies waved and some left the cabins to go onto deck

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Orcas visit Sooke over the weekend

Killer whales, or orcas, are top predators and cultural icons of the Salish Sea

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Most Read