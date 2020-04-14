Backlash swift after Victoria horse carriage company’s call for help

Spring weather typically brings the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages to Victoria streets, but with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down nearly all businesses, the city’s controversial horse carriage industry became yet another casualty.

Tally-Ho Carriage Tours, running carriage rides in Victoria for 117 years, suspended operations March 19 after closed borders and travel restrictions effectively shut down the city’s tourism industry. On a GoFundMe page, the business says it’s facing the “harsh reality” that it will experience 12 months with no income. Now Tally-Ho is asking for the public’s help to care for its “18 magnificent draft horses.”

“After laying off all staff and cutting all non-essential costs, our small, family-run business is still facing a significant shortfall of over $120,000 to maintain quality horse care over the expected course of COVID,” writes owner Donna Friedlander. “Our savings will not cover the horses’ feed, foot care, veterinarian care, shelter and base needs for long.”

Friedlander says the company qualifies for only one of the federal assistance programs, and even that won’t cover the horses’ needs. “Our goal is to reach the $120,000 our horses need – every dollar helps!” she writes.

The Victoria Horse Alliance, a longstanding group opposing the carriages, is not pleased by Tally-Ho’s call out for help.

Founder Jordan Reichert called the fundraiser “unconscionable.”

“There are sanctuaries rescuing animals from abusive situations that need funds now more than ever. Meanwhile, an over 100-year-old for-profit business that exploits animals for profit is opportunistically trying to exploit people’s love for animals during a crisis to line their own pockets,” he said in a news release. “Every business and every individual across Canada needs funds right now; donating to a horse carriage business should not be a priority during this difficult time.”

The alliance says it’s “willing to work with the carriage companies to find homes for the horses if they cannot afford them, but only if they agree to phase out and shut down their operations permanently.”

The horse carriage industry has been a source of controversy in Victoria for a number of years. In spring 2019 hundreds of people rallied outside City Hall after Coun. Ben Isitt motioned to phase out the carriages by 2023. Last month the City considered new restrictions but but ultimately decided to move on from the debate.

