Bait bike stolen seven minutes after being left unattended in Nanaimo

Two suspects nabbed after Nanaimo RCMP set bait bike traps earlier this month

Police are touting the success of the Nanaimo RCMP’s bait bike program after two suspects were arrested on two separate days just moments after allegedly stealing bait bikes.

According to an RCMP press release, Joshua Susee-Holmes was arrested Jan. 13 after a bait bike was deployed in downtown Nanaimo. The bike was stolen not long after the it was left alone and Susee-Holmes was arrested for theft less than 100 metres from where the bike was taken. Police allege Susee-Holmes was also found to be in possession of a stolen cheque and debit card.

Suspect Leslie Winterburn, 45, was picked up by police just seven minutes after a bait bike was stolen from an undisclosed location Jan. 15. Winterburn was arrested with the bike and was also allegedly in possession of several grams of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl and is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“Many of the bait bikes that are stolen are taken by individuals who are entrenched in the drug culture and property crime related thefts,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “To have these persons held accountable for their crimes is a huge win for the citizens of Nanaimo. Additionally, it definitely makes criminals think twice before stealing another bike.”

Bait bikes come in all sizes, shapes and colour and are deployed throughout the city.

Police advise cyclists to always lock their bikes and ensure they are registered with Project 529. To find our more about the bike registry program currently being used by police agencies, visit Project 529 at https://project529.com/garage.

