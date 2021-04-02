BC Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Vancouver Island

Incident happened soon after Queen of Surrey left Nanaimo on Thursday night

BC Ferries crew members were able to rescue a person who went overboard soon after the Queen of Surrey left Departure Bay last night.

BC Ferries said in an e-mailed statement that they were notified about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, April 1, of a “possible person overboard.” Crew launched the rescue boat and brought the person safely back onto the ferry. The vessel returned to Departure Bay terminal where B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics were waiting.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we handled the situation…” the statement noted. “Our crews are highly trained to respond in the event of a marine emergency, and we thank them for their quick actions. We certainly hope the person is OK, and we wish them well.”

#BCFHeadsUp #HorseshoeBay #DepartureBay #QueenofSurrey is currently returning to dock in Departure Bay due to a marine rescue. More info to come & #ServiceNotice to be posted shortly. ^rj — BC Ferries | Travel safe. Wear a mask. (@BCFerries) April 2, 2021

