BC Ferries expects another busy weekend of summer holiday travel

This weekend is expected to bring more sailing waits at BC Ferries terminals.

The ferry corporation issued a press release Wednesday, Aug. 11, advising travellers that another busy weekend is anticipated Aug. 13-15.

BC Ferries says the middle weekend in August tends to be popular for travel as many families vacation during the first two weeks of the month and many others choose the last two weeks of the month.

“Some travellers will be heading home and others will be starting their holidays. The middle weekend of this month is dubbed the unofficial ‘change-over’ weekend of the summer,” the press release noted.

BC Ferries said the routes crossing the Strait of Georgia from Horseshoe Bay and Tsawwassen will be particularly busy on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14, and sailings from Departure Bay, Duke Point and Swartz Bay are expected to be busy on Sunday, Aug. 15.

BC Ferries recommends travellers without reservations try to head to the Island on Thursday, Aug. 12, or the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 14, while travellers going in the other direction should try for the afternoon on Saturday, Aug. 14 or the afternoon on Monday, Aug. 16.

BC Ferries recommends booking trips in advance where possible at http://bcferries.com. Foot passengers can now make bookings, as well, on Metro Vancouver-Vancouver Island routes.

With hot weather in the forecast, the ferry corporation also reminds travellers to keep hydrated and bring plenty of water for people and pets.

“BC Ferries makes every effort to get traffic inside the holding compounds; however, during peak travel times you may need to lineup outside the terminal so bringing your own water bottle is recommended,” the release notes.

For ferry schedules and more information, visit http://bcferries.com.

