BC Ferries planning emergency cargo route between Nanaimo, Victoria

A ferry will start running tomorrow between Victoria and Nanaimo to get cargo moving.

BC Ferries will run additional sailings to make up for the current Malahat closure, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming announced at a press conference Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 17).

Fleming said the corporation is adding sailings for cargo from Nanaimo (Duke Point) and Victoria (Swartz Bay) to connect the south Island with the mid and north Island. Extra sailings on the Mill Bay to Brentwood Bay route will also continue while work continues on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

A representative for BC Ferries told Black Press Media they are working to coordinate a round-trip sailing between Victoria and Nanaimo tomorrow “around midday.” The Coastal Celebration vessel, which accommodates 310 vehicles and over 1,600 individuals, will be reassigned from its regular route between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

More details on additional sailings will be released later on Wednesday.

More to come…

