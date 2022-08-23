Photo: Lauren Collins Officers from Surrey Pretrial Services Centre rallied outside of the centre on Friday (March 8) about the “unmanageable levels” of inmate-to-officer ratios at B.C. prisons.

Photo: Lauren Collins Officers from Surrey Pretrial Services Centre rallied outside of the centre on Friday (March 8) about the “unmanageable levels” of inmate-to-officer ratios at B.C. prisons.

BCGEU to go back to negotiating table with province

Both parties have agreed to a media blackout and no further comment will be made

The BC General Employees Union said it has accepted an offer to return to negotiations with the province.

READ MORE: BCGEU bans overtime work by members as job action intensifies

In a news release, BCGEU said the Public Service Agency invited them back to negotiations late Monday night (Aug. 22).

“This is a significant development, and it is the direct result of the pressure BCGEU members have applied, which includes the current job action and shows solidarity from BCGEU members and allies,” the union said.

Both parties have agreed to a media blackout and no further comment will be made.

While negotiations are set to resume, job action will continue until further notice.

Union members are currently on strike at multiple liquor distribution warehouses, which has led to rationing of alcohol at government-run stores.

The limit on alcohol purchases is also having a negative effect on pubs, bars and restaurants as they can only purchase their liquor through the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.

Cannabis stores will also be impacted as the warehouses are also responsible for cannabis products. Cannabis stores in B.C. can only source their product from the Liquor Distribution Branch.

READ MORE: Industry fears shortages at cannabis, liquor stores amid strike at B.C. distribution centres

Union members have also been banned from working overtime. The ban is in place for a majority of the 33,000 members, however, emergency services and BC Wildfire personnel are exempt.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indecent exposure, and mishandling of drug evidence top latest misconduct by B.C. RCMP officers

Just Posted

The Oak Bay Police Department is looking for witnesses or video footage after a string of break-ins last week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay break-in suspect claimed to be letting out the family’s dog

Leila Bui remains in an unresponsive state after being struck in a Saanich crosswalk. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman who struck Saanich girl Leila Bui in a crosswalk granted full parole

From left, Sherry Coughlin, Rabbi Harry Brechner, Robert Oppenheimer and Rev. Lyndon Sayers share a laugh together at Congregation Emanu-El synagogue on Blanshard Street. Oppenheimer, whose father and aunt originally came to Canada as refugees from Nazi Germany, was approached about sponsoring the Syrian refugee family by his cousin in the U.S. who knew their relatives. (Courtesy of Robert Oppenheimer)
Victoria Jews, Christians hope to help Muslim Syrian refugees find safe haven

The Saanich Police Department has released two images of each of the five suspects sought in relation to an assault on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police looking for 5 suspects after youth attacked on bus

Pop-up banner image