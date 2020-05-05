This black bear visited the same area of Saanich a few years ago. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Bear drawn to garbage in Saanich spurs reminder from police

Secure trash both on the property and at the curb

A bear trying to snack on garbage near Prospect Lake prompted a warning from Saanich police Tuesday.

On May 5 around 1:45 p.m., Saanich Pound Inspectors were called to the 200-block of Goward Road after a resident watched a black bear attempt to get into garbage on the property. This resident was able to yell at the bear and chase it away.

BC Conservation was notified of the sighting.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police ask residents to bear-proof home

Police expect bear sightings to rise as the animals wake from winter hibernation and forage for food, according to a news release. One way to help prevent encounters with bears is to properly secure garbage both on property and curbside waiting for collection. A locked lid provides a deterrent as well as storing your garbage inside a structure, such as a closed garage, will certainly help.

READ ALSO: Wild Wise Sooke urges bear awareness

