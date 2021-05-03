Bear spotted on Saanich trail serves as reminder to be aware

Animal did not behave in an aggressive manner

Saanich police remind residents it’s bear season after a sighting Sunday afternoon in the 1600-block of Little Road. The black bear was spotted on the trail that connects Watkiss Way and Little Road.

The bear did not behave in an aggressive manner, nor was it located by police.

READ ALSO: Bear spotted several times in Saanich likely to be euthanized

Police issued a warning in fall 2020 after a bear reportedly killed a llama on a property in the 4700-block of West Saanich Road before running off. At the time, officials said residents should be on alert as the bear was not afraid of humans and could return to the area.

Saanich police ask aggressive bears be reported to police. All other bear sightings can be reported to B.C. Conservation Service by calling 1-877-952-RAPP or texting #7277.

READ ALSO: Black bears need wild food, not your garbage: B.C. Conservation

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department