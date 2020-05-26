A bear spotted in the Canadian woods. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bears spotted near Saanich lake spooked by police, wandered off

Bear, cub not seen over weekend but police ask residents to be on alert

A mother bear and her cub spotted in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park on Friday are believed to have since left the area.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, said police didn’t receive any more calls about bears in the area over the weekend but he emphasized that anyone who spots the bear and her cub should call the Saanich police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. He added anyone visiting Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park should be on alert and should walk in groups and keep dogs on leashes.

READ ALSO: Saanich police warns public after bear and cub spotted in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park

On May 22, the Saanich Police Department received reports of a bear walking along Beaver Lake Road towards the park around noon. When police and pound officers arrived, they spotted the bear wandering in the area with a cub in tow.

“Luckily, they got spooked” when authorities arrived, Anastasiades explained, adding that in terms of public safety, police were happy to see the little family of bears wander towards a more rural area.

The bears were last seen heading northwest towards Townsend Drive on Friday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Wild Wise expands into West Shore, reminds residents to be bear aware

Saanich officers asked the public to avoid Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park until further notice and asked those already in the park to leave.

This was the second bear sighting of the week in Saanich – a bear was seen in the 5100-block of Interurban Road on May 21. Anastasiades pointed out that rural Saanich residents are aware that they share the area with wildlife and have been good about bear-proofing their properties so that the large animals simply pass through the area.

READ ALSO: Saanich police warn of bear sighting on Interurban Road

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

bearsDistrict of SaanichSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia RCMP use warrants to find killer’s cellphone, computer and other devices
Next story
Bike lane closed, traffic impacted by landscaping in Metchosin

Just Posted

Bike lane closed, traffic impacted by landscaping in Metchosin

Construction begins May 25, to be complete by mid-July

Homeless shelter at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre creates 40 jobs

The arena can house 45 people in pop-up pods

Bears spotted near Saanich lake spooked by police, wandered off

Bear, cub not seen over weekend but police ask residents to be on alert

Victoria’s 75,000 veggie plants ready to find a home

New gardeners line-up for Get Growing Victoria

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Dump truck in Nanaimo snags power lines, snaps hydro pole, crashes

No injuries in incident Monday morning on Old Victoria Road

Ferry sailings scheduled once again at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal

BC Ferries announces that resumption of service June 3 includes four daily round trips

Island Health signs working agreement to turn former Comox hospital into a ‘dementia village’

Island Health has signed a project development agreement with Providence Living to… Continue reading

Kelowna man charged with harming a hamster

The 20-year-old Kelowna man faces several animal cruelty charges

High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Fish will spend roughly 20 seconds inside the system, moving at roughly 20 metres per second

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Snowbirds jets will not be leaving Kamloops, just yet

The Snowbirds have been in Kamloops since May 17 when a plane crashed killing Capt. Jennifer Casey

Most Read