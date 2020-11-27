Victoria police arrested a man in a Yates Street grocery store Nov. 27 after he refused to wear a mask. (Black Press Media File photo)

Belligerent man arrested in Victoria grocery store after refusing to wear mask

Officers fined the man $230 under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act

Victoria police arrested a man Friday morning after he refused to put on a mask in a Yates Street grocery store.

Officers were called to the 900-block of Yates Street at 10:30 a.m. after a man entered the grocery store and refused to put on the mask staff offered him. The man quickly became verbally and physically confrontational.

When officers arrived, the man approached them in a threatening manner, causing them to take him into custody.

Officers are recommending charges of uttering threats and assault with a weapon. They also issued the man a $230 ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for abusive or belligerent behaviour.

Under provincial health orders, everyone is required to wear a mask in indoor public spaces at this time.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident, captured video of it or have information to reach out to their report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

 

